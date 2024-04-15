One hundred new IVECO HVO-powered trucks in the Smet fleet
They will be taken over later this year
Torino
April 15, 2024
The Salerno-based transport and logistics group Smet will equip itself with
of 100 new IVECO S-Way Fuel Hero trucks with 490 hp powered by
HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil) biofuel that will be taken into account
delivery throughout the year. These are two-axle tractors
Developed to achieve maximum fuel economy, Vale
up to 8%, thus becoming the ideal solution for the
long-range sustainability. The IVECO S-Way diesels are
100% compatible with HVO biofuel which can be
Used in purity in all the most common diesel engines,
It is a high-quality biofuel of
from vegetable origin and waste for an increasingly
green.
