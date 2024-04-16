Delivery of the consolidation works of the breakwater of the port of Catania

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily
Orientale has delivered the reblooming and consolidation works
of the breakwater of the port of Catania. The €75 million contract
€70 million financed with funds from the National Plan
Complementary to the PNRR and for five million from the port authority, it was
awarded to a consortium of undertakings composed of
Consorzio Stabile Grandi Lavori, Cosedil and ECC, which have
commissioned, already during the tender phase, the design of the
executive to the companies Duomi, Technital and Advanced
Tecnologies, project that was approved on Thursday
last. In particular, the assignment provides for the positioning of
about 5,000 cyclopean parallelepiped boulders, made of
concrete, placed on the outside of the wall with wave protection with
the objective of restoring the so-called "silhouette" of the
dam, so as to prevent the strong waves from pouring over
inside the port. In addition, the dam will be raised by approximately
one and a half meters. The duration of the works is expected to be 870
days.
The president of the Port Authority, Francesco Di Sarcina, recalled that
"The breakwater dates back many years, over time - he said
specified - interventions have been made but only partial and on
some traits. In fact, it is also for this reason, in order to
safeguard the safety of citizens, for about a year we have been
unfortunately they were forced to prohibit the free use of the pier,
but at the same time we had started a safety and
remarkable and unprecedented restyling, which will give back to the
by 2026 a completely renovated work
according to today's safety standards and using tools and
state-of-the-art technologies."