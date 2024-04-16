Global Infrastructure Partners renounces to acquire 49% of Malaysia's MMC Port Holdings

U.S. private equity firm Global
Infrastructure Partners (GIP) reportedly opted out of acquisition
49% stake in MMC Port Holdings, the world's largest
Malaysia Port
(
January
2024). This was announced by the news agency "Bloomberg"
explaining that the parties, after carrying out the procedure of two
diligence, have not reached an agreement on the price of the share of
capital. According to "Bloomberg", Malaysian entrepreneur Tan
Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, whose group controls the MMC Port
Holdings through the investee MMC, would have expected a
Purchase proposal worth 15-20 billion ringgit (3.2-4.3
billions dollars).
Global Infrastructure Partners is already present in the
port sector having a 35% stake in its portfolio
in the terminal operator Terminal Investment Limited (TiL)
Mediterranean Shipping Company and
holdings in the UK's Peel Ports and the Australian Harbour
in Melbourne.