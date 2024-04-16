In the first quarter of this year, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach increased by +16.4%

In the first three months of 2024, container traffic at the port
of Long Beach increased by +16.4% compared to the same
last year's period having amounted to 2.0 million TEUs. The
growth was driven by the increase in containers
full at the time of unloading and empty containers that were equal to the
958 thousand TEUs (+20.1%) and 766 thousand TEUs (+33.5%) respectively. The
full containers at loading decreased by -20.3% to
279 thousand TEUs.
After the sharp increases of +17.5% and +24.1% in
containerized cargoes handled in the past months of January and
February, in March 2024 the increase in traffic handled by the
Californian port was more contained
having handled a total of 654 thousand TEUs, with a
increase of +8.3% on March 2023.