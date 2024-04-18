In the first three months of 2024, cargo traffic in Russian ports fell by -3.3%

In the first quarter of 2024, freight traffic in ports
Russian exports decreased by -3.3% compared to the same period
last year as it amounted to 214.3 million tonnes.
The Association of Russian Commercial Ports has announced that in the
in the first three months of 2024, export goods transited through the
Russian port docks were 167.9 million tons
(-3.4%), imported goods 9.8 million tonnes (+3.2%),
goods in transit 17.5 million tonnes (+1.6%) and goods
19.1 million tonnes (-6.9%).
In particular, Russian ports in the Arctic basin have
handled a total of 23.5 million tons of cargo
(-4.3%), Baltic ports 63.7 million tonnes (-1.6%),
of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea 70.6 million tonnes (-4.2%), ports
of the Caspian Sea 2.2 million tons (+40.4%) and Russian ports
of the Far East 54.3 million tonnes (-4.9%).
The total of dry goods was 103.5 million
tonnes (-2.5%), of which 43.4 million tonnes of coal
(-15.2%), 18.0 million tonnes of cereals (+13.1%), 13.6
million tonnes of containerised goods (+11.9%), 10.2 million
tonnes of mineral fertilisers (+37.9%), 4.9 million tonnes of
tonnes of ferrous metals (-5.3%), 2.2 million tonnes of
minerals (-4.4%) and 1.8 million tonnes of rolling stock (-1.3%).
In the liquid bulk sector, traffic has increased
110.8 million tonnes (-4.1%), including
69.0 million tonnes of crude oil (+0.7%), 29.7 million tonnes
tonnes of petroleum products (-16.5%), 9.4 million tonnes of petroleum products.
tonnes of liquefied natural gas (+4.6%) and 1.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas.
tonnes of foodstuffs (-1.3%).
In the first quarter of this year, passenger traffic was
drastically dropped as Russian ports were called by 6,413
passenger ships for a traffic of almost 242 thousand passengers compared to
13,132 passenger ships for a total of 942,000 passengers in the
same period in 2023. The -74% drop in passengers is
This was caused by the significant reduction in the number of passengers departing from ports
of Crimea, with 218,000 passengers arriving and departing from the port of
Sevastopol (-76%) and zero traffic in the port of Yalta
compared to almost 17 thousand passengers in the first three months of 2023. The
passenger traffic in the Black Sea port of Sochi is
instead increased by +185% as less than 14 thousand people passed through
and traffic in the port of Vladivostock has also grown in
Far East with over 6 thousand passengers transited compared to a
Traffic almost at a standstill in the first quarter of last year
year.