First plant for the distribution of LNG and CNG to vehicles in the port of La Spezia

Today in the port of La Spezia the
First liquefied natural gas and natural gas plant
in the port area, which will be mainly dedicated to the
the distribution of the two types of gas to lorries and
Motor vehicles. The company HAM Italia has been granted the
four-year contract for the installation and management of the plant,
called EDUX, which was built in the state-owned area
access and parking for trucks in Stagnoni.
"The installation of this system, the result of the work
carried out by the PSA as part of the European Interreg project
Italy-France Maritime LNG EASY - explained the president
of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
Mario Sommariva - is part of the broader context of the
energy transition policies that we are pursuing,
the electrification of the quays, which will make it possible to have
2025 in La Spezia the Garibaldi pier equipped for cold ironing,
to the Blue Flag, which has given its results in terms of reduction
emissions, to hydrogen, which represents an additional
opportunities that the boating sector in particular intends to
and that we are supporting. The goal of a progressive
Decarbonisation can also be achieved thanks to
initiatives such as today's, which further characterises the
our port system in an innovative, sustainable and European way."