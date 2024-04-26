The 2023 final budget of the Central Adriatic Port Authority has been approved

On Wednesday, the Management Committee of the
Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea has approved the
2023 final balance sheet of the entity recording a surplus of 12.6
million in the current part which - the PSA specified - includes
an advance payment for insurance compensation of six million for
the fire of the former Tubimar in the port of Ancona. Receipts on account
amounted to €44.9 million, mainly state funds for
port infrastructures and the NRRP for the implementation of the
programme of works in ports. Current expenditures, amounting to 11.7
million, were lower than expected. The surplus of
administration as at 31 December 2023 amounted to €289.7 million,
of which 444 thousand euros is available.
The port authority pointed out that among the positive elements
of accounting management in 2023, it should be noted that the incidence of
personnel costs on current account receipts of the budget, which amounted to little
less than 17%, and suppliers' payment times that result in
be on average 20 days compared to the 30 days provided for by the
law.
At its meeting, the Management Committee also adopted
the technical-functional adaptation to the current Regulatory Plan
Port for the extension of the quay "ex materiali
of the Fincantieri shipyard in the port of Ancona.
In the Doric shipyard, during periods of maximum activity,
Up to four ships can be produced at the same time thanks to the
more than 2,500 people. All the processes for each phase of
production are carried out within the plant, which is
characterized by a dry dock of 240 meters, a quay
of 270 meters and the one called "ex materiali
equipment, quay cranes, workshops, warehouses,
office buildings and forecourts. The quay affected by the works is
110 meters long. The intervention will bring it to 260
meters in length so as to have a suitable approach front
to the ever-increasing shipbuilding needs of
Dimensions and tonnage according to the best international standards
of the shipbuilding sector. The realization of the elongation
It also includes the construction of an embankment where they will be
the existing crane runways have been extended and new
mooring systems and furnishings.
The extension of the "former ferrous materials" quay
is part of the action to support the development of the
shipbuilding of the port of Ancona agreed last year
November by the Port System Authority and Fincantieri
(
of 13
November 2023). The intervention also includes the extension of the
dry dock from 240 to 300 meters - on both it is in
Course the drafting of the feasibility project
and the revival of tetrapods installed in
protection of the plant, already in progress, with
completion of the work in July. Total public investment
40 million, plus 40 million
private investment. On the technical-functional adaptation, after
the adoption of the PSA Management Committee, will have to
express an opinion by the Superior Council of Public Works.