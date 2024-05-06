The FS Logistics Hub orders 70 new locomotives from Alstom with the option to purchase another 30

Today, in the Alstom plant in Vado Ligure,
delivery to the Logistics Hub of the Ferrovie dello
Status of the first Traxx Universal DC locomotive, a new vehicle that
is one of the 20 optional locomotives in addition to the
at 40 already in commercial service as part of the contract
signed at the end of 2017
(
of 22
December
2017). The new locomotive, specially designed
for freight transport, it is equipped with Ultimo Miglio, a
Innovative system that allows the connection of the train with areas of
not electrified without the aid of shunting locomotives.
During today's event, the FS Group's Logistics Hub
announced the award to Alstom of the tender for over 323
€ million for the supply of 70 new locomotives with
maintenance service, with the option to purchase 30 more.
Sabrina De Filippis, CEO of Mercitalia
Logistics, has announced that the delivery of the 70 locomotives will take place
from the end of 2025.