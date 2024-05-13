In the first quarter of this year, the container traffic carried out in Trieste by TMT decreased by -20.3%
148 thousand TEUs handled
Trieste
May 13, 2024
Trieste Marine Terminal (TMT), the company that in 2023
handled 87% of all container traffic in the
port of Trieste, closed the first quarter of 2024 with a
containerized traffic carried out on the quay of Pier VII
of the Julian airport equal to 148 thousand TEUs, with a sharp contraction
-20.3% compared to the first three months of 2023 when the
Record traffic for this time of year.
In the meantime, with effect from May 1, TMT has purchased from
investee Adria Distripark, the business unit relating to
container freight station activities, placing under the
direct management of its own terminal all activities and
container filling and emptying services, lashing,
warehousing of goods and assistance with customs inspections.
