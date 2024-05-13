In the first three months of 2024, cargo traffic in the port of Ravenna fell by -6.3%

In the first quarter of 2024, the port of Ravenna handled
6.11 million tons of freight, a decrease of -6.3% on the
same period last year, of which 5.26 million tonnes
of unloading cargoes (-6.7%) and 815 thousand tons at loading
(-4,1%). During the period, only bulk cargo grew
oil with 688 thousand tons (+11.6%), while the others
liquid cargoes decreased by -11.2% to 520 thousand tonnes, and
conventional goods totalling 1.40 million tonnes
(+8.6%) on a total of 2.34 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods
(-1.6%), which recorded a -15.8% decline in goods
containerized vessels, amounted to 504 thousand tons with a
handling of containers of 46 thousand TEUs (-15.8%), and the reduction of
-11.2% of rolling stock, down to 430 thousand tons. Contraction
also dry bulk with 2.56 million tons (-12.9%).
In March of this year alone, global traffic was
2.30 million tonnes, down -1.5% on the
March 2023 generated by declines in dry bulk volumes (1.06
million tonnes, -1.6%), of containerised goods (192 thousand
tonnes, -23.7%), rolling stock (149 thousand tonnes, -17.3%) and
non-petroleum liquid bulk (167 thousand tonnes, -25.2%)
fully offset by increases in freight volumes
conventional (483 thousand tonnes, +10.5%) and petroleum products
(249 thousand tons, +50.6%).
According to the first estimates of the Port System Authority
of the Central and Northern Adriatic Sea, the month of April 2024
will be closed with a total traffic of two million
tonnes, a decrease of -6.9% on April 2023.