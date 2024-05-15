Mercitalia Logistics' locomotives with Last Mile technology in service in Gioia Tauro
Used to transport cars from Campania to the Calabrian port
Gioia Tauro
May 15, 2024
From today between Campania and the port of Gioia Tauro the Polo
Logistics of the Ferrovie dello Stato group has put into service the
new Traxx Universal DC locomotives that were delivered last year.
6 May from Alstom to Mercitalia Rail and are equipped with
the Last Mile technology, an innovative element that allows the
Connecting the train with non-electrified areas without the aid of
shunting locomotives. Precisely because of these characteristics, it is
Their use for connections to and from the
port of Gioia Tauro, to support the import-export of the automotive industry
Italian.
Each train can carry about 200 cars of
national production from Campania to the Calabrian port where,
through the services of the Grimaldi shipping group, will depart for
export to the United States.
"Thanks to the railing of these new locomotives -
explained Sabrina De Filippis, CEO of
Mercitalia Logistics - we give a qualitative breakthrough to services
offered in the port of Gioia Tauro. The innovative Traxx Universal DC
with the Last Mile module represent an important step forward for the
the integration of rail and sea also envisaged in the industrial plan of the
Logistics Hub. A key combination to increase the share
intermodal freight traffic through a transport network
sustainable and highly efficient, supporting the economies of the South
and Italian import-export'.
