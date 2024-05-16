SEA Europe and industriAll Europe are calling for an EU strategy for the European shipbuilding industry

In view of the new composition of the European Commission, which
will be defined by the Members of the EU Parliament who will be
elected next month, SEA Europe, the association that represents the
the European shipbuilding sector, and industriAll Europe,
The trade union federation representing European workers
of industry, called on the next EU executive to
establishing a strong maritime industrial strategy for the Union
in the wake of the "Antwerp Declaration for an Agreement
presented last February by the
representatives of most European industrial sectors.
According to SEA Europe and industriAll Europe, this future strategy
maritime industry should rest on four pillars
the strengthening of sovereignty
Europe's competitiveness and competitiveness, from the
establishment of a supporting regulatory framework, from the strengthening of the
Europe's technological leadership and measures to attract
skilled workforce. Moreover, according to the two associations, this
strategy should be accompanied by measures such as
the introduction of the "Made in Europe" requirement in the
strategic markets for public procurement, financial incentives
to reduce the price gap between European shipyards and
Asian countries and to prevent that through the
investments outside the EU
Europe.
Presenting the request to the next Commission today
Isabelle Barthès, Deputy Secretary General of
industriAll Europe, specifying that the exhortation to politicians is
to support the sector and its workers,
He specified that the appeal "is for a strategy
sectoral industrial sector for the maritime sector with a
investments, subject to social conditionalities that
ensure quality jobs and a strong dialogue
social'.
For the Secretary General of SEA Europe, Christophe Tytgat,
This is the time to act: "The EU must
urgently launch a sectoral strategy for the
maritime technologies in a context of rising tensions and
geopolitical uncertainties. By taking this urgent initiative, the
EU policy makers will safeguard and strengthen the EU's capacities
strategic autonomy, defence and leadership
Europe, while taking advantage of the opportunities available to the
offered by the twin green and digital transitions and the
emerging markets'.