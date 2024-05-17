In 2023, combined transport shipments in Europe decreased by -10.6%

In 2023, combined transport volumes in Europe
recorded a decrease of -10.6% as they were carried out
Overall 4.55 million shipments compared to 5.09 million
in the previous year, with a -9.4% contraction in
performance in terms of tonne-kilometres at 80.2
billions of t-km. This was announced by the International Union for
Road-Rail Combined Transport (UIRR), the association that represents
the companies in the sector that yesterday held the general assembly of the
members, highlighting that the shipments made last year
However, they are more than 4.51 million shipments
carried out in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Analyzing the performance of the sector during the assembly
recorded in 2023, the results were described as disappointing and
attributable to the combined effect of the economic downturn,
inflation, wars, strikes,
natural disasters, accidents and numerous difficulties
caused by works on railway lines and changes in
that occurred simultaneously during the
of the year.