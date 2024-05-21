Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal equipped with new locomotives for railway shunting

Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal, a company of the Polo
Logistics of the Ferrovie dello Stato group, has expanded its fleet with
the purchase of eight locomotives for railway shunting and
in-line rescue. The eight DE 18 locomotives, manufactured by Vossloh
Rolling Stock, are already used by Rete Ferroviaria
Italiana, leader of the FS Group's Infrastructure Hub, for the
embarkation and disembarkation services of railway trains from ships
ferry in the Strait of Messina and from the Operational Directions
Infrastructures in Naples and Turin for maintenance operations in
line. The locomotives Yasmina, Alessia, Barbara, Franca and Sylvana
operate in the Strait of Messina, while Arya, Nadia and Lucia are
intended for maintenance operations.
About 17 meters long, about four meters high and three meters wide, the DE 18
chosen by Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal are equipped with
for demand-based power optimisation
Actual. The DE 18 locomotives manufactured by Vossloh Rolling Stock
have reduced emissions and consumption and, when powered by
fuels produced from renewable sources such as HVO and the future
PtX, minimizes CO2 emissions by up to 95% while maintaining
same performance. These tractors therefore make it possible to extend
The environmental sustainability benefits of transporting
rail freight even where the line is not electrified.
All locomotives are equipped with ETCS, SCMT and SSC,
specific technological solutions for all Italian railway lines,
This gives operators maximum flexibility.