Rotterdam is at risk of losing its role as Europe's main bunkering hub to Tanger Med
New EU rules on marine fuels could tempt ships on the Asia-Europe route to refuel in Morocco
May 24, 2024
What will be the main European port hub in the future?
where ships travelling on the route between Asia and Europe
Will they stop to replenish their supply of marine fuels? A lot
it will probably be the Moroccan airport of Tanger Med. The
supports the "Europe-Asia Green Corridors" report
carried out by Transport & Environment (T&E),
the organisation promoting the establishment of a European system
zero-emission transport, which highlights the strategic location of the
Morocco as an important bunkering hub, in particular in
Europe's shift to green fuels for the
Shipping.
The report points out that currently most of the
container ships sailing between Asia and Europe are supplied with
hubs such as Singapore and Rotterdam and notes that the
bunkering operations first in Asia and then a second
supply in Morocco, rather than in Western Europe,
It could be a viable strategy for ships sailing
26% of trips could thus be made by this route.
more if fed with green ammonia or 8% more
if fueled with green methanol. This is in view of the
two-thirds of maritime traffic between Asia and Europe
passes through the Strait of Gibraltar and that by 2050 80%
of the energy used by European ships will be based on the
green e-fuels.
With regard to these green fuels, the report recalls
whereas Morocco is Africa's third-largest nation by capacity
solar power generation (734 MW) and the second of the
continent in terms of wind energy production (1.4 GW), and this
This is a great advantage given the quantities
of renewable energy needed to produce
green hydrogen. In addition, Morocco has an ambitious strategy
on green hydrogen, aiming to produce 0.67 million tonnes
per year by 2030, although - specifies the T&E report
- the production potential of the projects currently announced
would reach a quantity of only 0.05 million
tonnes/year.
To facilitate the use of ships at the port of Tanger Med or
other Moroccan airports to refuel - the
Report - It could be a future shift in planning
of refuelling as the current type of refuelling
allows you to make a limited number of stops to embark
fuel, while the new European rules that force ships to
Increased reliance on the use of green e-fuels could lead to
force container ships to make more stops. The
explains that the simulations carried out by T&E and based on the
on the current design of ships show that if the current
Large capacity container ship (14,500-19,999 TEU)
Fuelled with heavy fuel oil and fuel oil
low-sulphur intermediate systems have an average autonomy of
36,500 nautical miles (67,500 km), the same ships powered by
alternative fuels have a much shorter range and
equal to an average of 6,500 nautical miles (12,000 km) if the
propulsion is entrusted to hydrogen fuel cells
or approximately 15,800 nautical miles (30,000 km) if the
Propulsion is powered by methanol. The report states,
However, that simulation offers only a partial scenario
possible given that the autonomy of the ships currently in service
It can vary greatly, with container ships from 14,500-19,999
HFO/VLSFO powered teus which, for example, may have
a range of between 20,000 nautical miles (37,000 km) and
60,000 miles (111,000 km) and, basing the simulation on these
ranges, ammonia-fuelled vessels of the same capacity
They could have a range of around 7,000 to 20,000
Nautical miles.
The report is based on the survey of maritime traffic between
the European Union and East Asia (China, Japan and South Korea)
recorded in 2019, during which 465 ships
container carriers have made 2,348 full trips on this
consuming approximately 7.3 million tonnes of fuel, of which two million tonnes
million tonnes, the report clarifies, will fall under the
soon under EU rules for the decarbonisation of the
shipping.
The report concludes that the refuelling of the vessels used by the
on the East Asia-Europe maritime corridor with fuels
hydrogen-based green technologies could help improve their
autonomy that would otherwise be greatly limited by low
Volumetric Energy Density of Marine Fuels
Alternative. The document specifies that the analysis carried out
It only provides some information about the potential strategy based on the
on the replacement of bunkering carried out in Europe with
refuelling carried out in Morocco, while for the
Sailing in Asia there are many other strategies that companies
navigation systems could adopt to cope with the limitations of
related to the use of alternative green fuels. For example,-
Specify the report - ships could choose to avoid
bunkering in Europe or East Asia and to carry it out
only in the MENA region and this could potentially be
justified by the lower production costs of green fuels
hydrogen base in this region and the difficulty (or
additional costs) associated with the transport of alternative fuels to
low density over long distances.
