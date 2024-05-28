In the first quarter of 2024, cargo traffic in the port of Naples grew by +1.3%, while in Salerno it fell by -2.0%

In the first quarter of 2024, freight traffic in ports
of Naples and Salerno amounted to a total of 7.57
million tonnes, similar to that of the same period
of 2023 which was generated by the growth of +1.3% of
traffic in the port of the capital of Campania, a result of 4.43
million tonnes, and the -2.0% decrease in the
handled by the port of Salerno, which amounted to 3.13 million
Tons.
In the Neapolitan port alone, the goods at unloading were equal to
2.67 million tons (+1.6%) and those at loading at 1.77
million tonnes (+0.7%). The total volume of miscellaneous goods is
2.77 million tonnes (+1.5%), of which 1.64 million tonnes
tonnes of containerised goods (+0.4%) made with a
Container handling equal to 159 thousand TEUs (-2.8%) - included
153 thousand TEUs in import-export (-5.1%) and 6 thousand TEUs in transhipment
(+157.3%) - and 1.13 million tonnes of rolling stock (+3.3%). In the
liquid bulk sector, the port of Naples handled 1.31
million tons (+0.7%), of which 948 thousand tons of products
refined petroleum (-2.2%), 306 thousand tons of products
gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum and natural gas (+2.7%) and
59 thousand tons of other liquid cargoes (+58.7%). Bulk
354 thousand (+1.5%), of which 27 thousand tons of
metallurgical products (+17.0%), 66 thousand tons of cereals
(+21.3%) and 103 thousand tons of other dry bulk (-24.4%).
In the port of Salerno, the total number of goods unloaded is
1.72 million tonnes (-3.6%) and that of
loading of 1.41 million tonnes (+0.1%). The global volume
of miscellaneous goods amounted to 2.97 million tonnes
(-3.7%), of which 1.03 million tonnes of containerised cargo
(+4.5%) achieved with a container handling of 90 thousand
TEUs (+5.1%) - including 81 thousand TEUs in import-export (+4.1%) and over
8 thousand TEUs transhipped (+15.8%) -, 1.73 million tons of
rolling stock (-3.4%) and 207 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (-32.2%).
In the dry bulk sector, traffic was
168 thousand tons (+44.4%).
In the first quarter of this year, passenger traffic
scheduled maritime services in the port of Naples has been
923 thousand people (+10.4%) and in Salerno 40 thousand people
(+84,8%). In addition, cruise traffic in Naples has been
86 thousand passengers (+5.6%), of which 20 thousand as home ports (-30.8%)
and 66 thousand in transit (+25.0%).
In the month of March 2024 alone, the port of Naples
handled 2.59 million tonnes of goods, with a decline in
-6.3% on March 2023, and the port of Salerno 1.45 million
tonnes (-10.4%).