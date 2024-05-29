Quarterly decline in goods in the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara

Despite the continuation of the significant recovery in traffic
started in the latter part of 2023, in the first three
In the months of this year, the traffic of goods in the port of La Spezia has
marked the fifth consecutive quarterly decline of
2.91 million tons of cargo, a decrease of -3.4%
compared to the corresponding period in 2023. In the field of
The total volume was 2.52 million containers.
tonnes, up +10.8% on the first quarter of 2019.
last year and with a handling of containers that is
amounted to 274 thousand TEUs (+7.8%), of which 252 thousand in
import-export (+4.4%) and 22 thousand transhipment (+68.9%). Other goods
miscellaneous amounted to 24 thousand tons (-18.7%). In the
liquid bulk traffic decreased by -45.7%
down to 372 thousand tons, of which 26 thousand tons of products
refined petroleum (-59.9%) and 345 thousand tons of products
gaseous, liquefied or compressed oil and natural gas (-44.2%).
Dry bulk traffic has dropped to zero compared to 27 thousand
tonnes handled in the first three months of 2023.
In addition, cruise traffic in the port of La Spezia is
state of almost 51 thousand passengers (-28.1%), of which over 2 thousand in
home port (-14.6%) and 48 thousand in transit (-28.6%).
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of the port of
Marina di Carrara, also part of the jurisdiction
of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
decreased to €1.08 million
tonnes of goods (-5.6%), of which 899 thousand tonnes of goods
miscellaneous (+0.1%) - including 453 thousand tons of rolling stock (+4.8%),
332 thousand tons of containerized cargo (+0.8%) and 114 thousand
tons of other goods (-16.7%) - and 179 thousand tons of bulk
solid (-26.7%).