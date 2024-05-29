Road haulage companies operating with the port of
Genoa have decided to introduce compensation to cover the costs
resulting from congestion of operations to and from terminals
of the Ligurian capital. In a communication to the
Representatives of businesses, local and port institutions
Genoa, the road haulage associations Aliai, Anita, Cna-Fita,
Confartigianato Trasporti, Fai, Fiap, Lega Cooperative and
Trasporto Unito, referring to the 'well-known situation of the
serious problems in the performance of the cycles
truck operations' in the port of Genoa and recalling the
"Various discussions that have taken place as a result of the continuous blockades
trucking operations that have taken place in recent weeks in the basins
have complained that 'the operational times of the
port system and terminals of the port of Genoa, at the moment
the arrival of trucks in the port basins, for the performance of the
document and authorisation processes - more specifically -
for container loading and unloading activities,
allow the regular planning and execution of transports
causing enormous inefficiencies, the burdens of which, at present, are borne by the
exclusively by road haulage undertakings'. In addition
highlighted that "the loss of productivity
generated by the inefficiencies of the port system and the
terminal of the port of Genoa can no longer be
supported only by road haulage companies, but must be
shared by the entire supply chain of service to goods".
To this end, the associations have asked 'companies to
of the supply chain that commissioned transport services, a responsible
sharing of the extra costs generated by the inefficiencies generated
port operations of the terminals, which are currently supported by the
exclusively by road haulage companies. Such extra costs -
underlined - are likely to cause a serious
detriment to the continuity of transport services,
economy and employment, as well as jeopardizing the
minimum levels of road safety'.
'Road haulage undertakings, the communication goes on to
of the associations - have therefore decided, in compliance with the freedom of the
negotiation between the parties, provided for by the sector regulations, which
from 3 June 2024 for each transport of goods carried out
on routes whose origins/destinations include the basin
port of Genoa, will apply to the companies commissioning the
transport and for each level of subvection, a "congestion
fee" with a non-deferrable value between € 120.00 and €
180,00 per c.u. trip, on the fees freely agreed between
the parties. This allowance will be highlighted on the invoice
with the item: "Congestion Fee loading and/or unloading port of
Genoa'.
Aliai, Anita, Cna-Fita, Confartigianato Trasporti, Fai, Fiap,
Lega Cooperative and Trasporto Uniti have specified that this form
'will be applied until such time as the
Normal conditions of full functionality will be re-established
the operation of the port system and terminals'.
In the communication, road haulage associations have
expressed the hope "that the Port System Authority
take action to ensure that dealers are respectful of the
time required for the proper performance of the operating cycle
road transport and social security and traffic insurance.
It is also desirable, they pointed out, that this situation
of exceptional operational criticality is recognised, in the
modalities that will be deemed appropriate, by all subjects
public and private sectors that make up the entire logistics chain in a
that this "congestion fee" is not considered to be a consequence
of a unilateral decision, but is identified as the partial
compensation for additional costs incurred by transport undertakings
operating to and from the port of Genoa'.