In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Moroccan ports increased by +13.3%

In the first quarter of this year, Moroccan ports
handled a total of 55.2 million tonnes of goods,
with an increase of +13.3% compared to 48.8 million tons
in the same period of 2023. In the first three months of 2024, the only
traffic with foreign countries amounted to €26.9 million
tonnes (+19.5%), of which more than 17 million tonnes of
imports (+11.3%) and nine million tonnes of exports
(+7.5%), while the national one totalled 28.3 million
tonnes (+8.0%). Container traffic alone is
Overall result of 2.6 million TEUs (+16.8%).
In the passenger sector, the traffic of maritime services of
line was 577 thousand passengers (-4.9%) and that of the
cruises of over 37 thousand passengers (-45.4%).
In the first quarter of 2024, the port of Tanger Med alone - has
announced the Port Authority of the Moroccan port -
handled a total of 33.2 million tonnes of goods, with
a growth of +14.9% over the same period last year
year.