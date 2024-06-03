In April 2024, cargo traffic in the port of Genoa was stable and in Savona-Vado it grew by +49.4%

Last April, the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado Ligure increased by +11.3% compared to the previous year.
same month of 2023 having amounted to 5.76 million tonnes.
The growth was generated by the +49.4% rise in
loads handled at the Savona airport, which totalled 1.75
million tonnes, including 584,000 tonnes in the
Savona (+49.2%), 459 thousand tons in Vado (+72.2%) and
710 thousand tons in the roadstead of Vado (+37.7%), while traffic
In the airport of the Ligurian capital it remained unchanged
amounted to 4.01 million tonnes, of which 2.81 million tonnes
million tonnes in the Genoa basin (-0.7%) and 1.19 million tonnes in the
tonnes in Pra' (+2.1%).
In Genoa alone, the total traffic of miscellaneous goods
an increase of +6.9% to 2.87 million
tonnes, of which 2.11 million tonnes of goods
(+8.5%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 226 thousand TEUs (+9.3%) and 759 thousand tons of goods
Conventional. In the dry bulk segment, traffic
was 47 thousand tons (+167.9%) and the
industrial of 64 thousand tons (-38.8%). In the
920 thousand tons of oils were handled in liquid bulk
minerals (-15.3%), 41 thousand tons of chemical products (+42.4%) and
17 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (-45.9%). Unchanged on
Volume of bunker supplies and on-board supplies with 47 thousand
tonnes (-0.8%).
The overall traffic of miscellaneous goods in Savona-Vado is
837 thousand tons (+53.7%), including 424 thousand tons of
container loads (+77.2%) totalled with a handling of
containers equal to 34 thousand TEUs (+42.1%) and 413 thousand tons (+35.3%).
Liquid bulk traffic was 710,000
tons of mineral oils (+37.7%) and 7 thousand tons of oils
vegetables and wine (+6.5%), and that of dry bulk by 197 thousand
tonnes (+91.0%). On-board supplies fell by -38.7%
dropping to less than 3 thousand tons.
In the passenger sector, in April 2024, passenger traffic
ferries marked a decrease both in Genoa with 75 thousand
passengers (-11.5%) and in Savona with 4 thousand passengers (-59.9%),
while cruise traffic in Genoa has shown an increase
by +10.7% rising to 144 thousand passengers and in Savona it suffered the
first decline after the shutdown of the activity in the period of the
Covid-19 pandemic having been 80 thousand passengers (-30.1%).