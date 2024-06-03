From 2026, it will become mandatory to report containers lost at sea

Among the resolutions adopted by the Maritime Safety Committee
of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) at the meeting
held in London a few days ago, there are amendments to the
International Convention for the Safety of Human Life in
(SOLAS), which is expected to enter into force on 1 January
2026, according to which, inter alia, it will have to be
The loss of containers at sea must be reported.
In particular, the amendments to SOLAS stipulate that the
master of a vessel involved in the loss of containers
immediately and comprehensively report the details of the incident
to nearby vessels, to the nearest coastal State and to the
flag. The latter will transmit this information
to the IMO. The incident must be reported in the
as short a time as possible and must be followed by
Updates as they become available. It also has to be
notified of the number of containers lost after the
a thorough inspection and details of the incident that
must be communicated include the number of
containers and the possible presence of dangerous goods in the
Lost containers. In addition, the masters of the ships that identify
Drifting containers must report sightings to ships
and the nearest coastal state.
This obligation was welcomed by the
World Shipping Council (WSC), the international association that
It represents containerized shipping companies. 'The
new rules, amending in particular Rules 31 and 32 of the
SOLAS - commented Lars Kjaer, Senior Vice President of Safety &
WSC Security - mark a significant advance in the
safety of navigation and environmental protection.
Ensuring timely and detailed reporting of containers
lost or adrift, these amendments will improve the
safety of navigation, will facilitate rapid response actions
and mitigate potential environmental risks."
Since 2008, the World Shipping Council has been collecting from its
information on the number of containers lost at sea, and
produces a specific report annually which it submits to the IMO.
The next report will be published in the coming weeks
which will include data referring to 2023, while the last
publication, referring to 2022, reports that in the year
661 of the 250 million containers transported by the
the number of losses recorded by the
when the association began to draw up this report.