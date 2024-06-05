In April, cargo traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -7.9%
In the first four months of 2024, the decline was -6.7%
Ravenna
June 5, 2024
Last April, the port of Ravenna handled 1.98 million
tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -7.9% on the same month of
2023 that was generated by the reduction in volumes in all
the main product sectors with the exception of rolling stock. The Sun
landed goods amounted to 1.74 million tonnes
(-6.9%) and those at loading at 238 thousand tons (-14.1%).
In the area of miscellaneous goods,
a total of 559 thousand tonnes of conventional goods (-8.3%),
208 thousand tons of containerized cargo (-12.0%) and 141 thousand
tonnes of ro-ro cargoes (+5.1%). In the bulk segment
The volume of petroleum products was 197 thousand
tons (-13.6%) and that of other cargoes of 146 thousand
tonnes (-15.7%). Dry bulk totaled 734 thousand
tonnes (-8.3%).
In the first four months of 2024, the port of Ravenna
handled 8.09 million tonnes of goods globally, with a
decrease of -6.7% compared to the same period last year,
of which 7.04 million tonnes at landing (-6.7%) and 1.05 million tonnes
tonnes at loading (-6.6%).
