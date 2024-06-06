A bridge in the port of Charleston was closed due to the passage of an out-of-control container ship

Two and a half months after the tragic accident that took place in the port of
Baltimore when the container ship Dali
, due to
malfunctions in the ship's power supply, had hit the
Key Bridge causing it to collapse and kill six people,
Yesterday in the port of Charleston there were fears of an accident
analogous. The pilot on board the container ship MSC Michigan VII
of the MSC company, with a gross tonnage of 74 thousand tons,
in fact, the Harbour Master's Office was informed of the loss of the
control of the engines of the ship that was headed towards the bridge
Arthur Ravenel Jr., which is the main viaduct of the slipway
U.S. port port.
The alarm made it possible to implement the temporary closure of the
to traffic barriers, to evacuate some beaches and to stop the
ship traffic on the Cooper River. The MSC Michigan VII is
under the bridge and the crew was able to
regain control of the propulsion system and stop the
ship a few miles from the coast. Two boaters driven by the
turbulence of the container ship's wake against some rocks
suffered minor injuries.
The investigation into the incident has been entrusted to the US Coast
Guard.