To electrify the quays of Spanish ports, it is necessary to quintuple the energy needs of the ports

For the electrification of the quays of Spanish ports, it is necessary to
A fivefold increase in the energy needs of the airports is expected
national port authorities. This was announced by Manuel Arana, director of
Planning and development of Puertos del Estado, the agency
government government tasked with enforcing policies
of the Ports Commission, at a conference on
emissions in the port area held yesterday in Valencia. 'The
connection to the ships' power grid," he explained
It will mean multiplying the installed power by five
in ports, given that with the implementation of the Onshore Power Supply
Energy consumption is doubled from one to two
terawatts.
With regard to what is planned in Italy for electrification
of the port docks, we remind you that the National Integrated Plan
Energy and Climate Policy (PNIEC) drawn up by the Ministries of
Economic, Environmental, Infrastructure and Development,
To this end, Transport proposes 'the creation of a network of
electricity with an installed electrical capacity of 682 MW
spread across 34 ports, of which 32 are part of the TEN-T network'.
with "resources allocated to the "Cold Ironing" Measure
(PNC- Inv.11)', which 'add up to a total of € 675.63
million, of which €326.43 million was allocated to
interventions by the Southern Regions (about 48.32%) and 349.20 million
euro for interventions by the Central-Northern Regions (approximately 51.68%)'.