Last month, Evergreen's turnover grew by +40.3%

The significant growth in the company's turnover
Evergreen Marine Corporation Containerized Shipping Underway
since the beginning of 2024 has continued last month when the
Turnover was 32.2 billion Taiwanese dollars
(USD 996 million), with a year-on-year change of
+40.3% on May 2023 and a quarterly change of +1.1%
on April 2024.
In the first five months of this year, turnover was
amounted to a total of 152.6 billion Taiwan dollars,
with an increase of +36.2% over the corresponding period of 2023.