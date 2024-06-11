CMA CGM will operate a seasonal service on the Asia-North Europe/Med route

With the aim of meeting the high demand for shipments
between Asia and Europe, the shipping company
French CMA CGM has announced the activation of a new service
bi-weekly seasonal containerized container ship that will carry out
alternatively, every two weeks, connections between Asia and the
ports in Northern Europe and between Asia and Mediterranean ports. The
The new French Peak Service line provides for the additional use of
seven container ships with a capacity of 7,000 TEUs between the
June 30th and the beginning of September. CMA CGM Specified
whereas this extraordinary measure will allow for an increase in the
+25% capacity on the route.
A rotation includes calls at the ports of Yantian, Vung Tau,
Singapore, Le Havre and Antwerp and the other to the ports of Shekou, Vung
Tau, Singapore, Fos-sur-Mer and Malta.