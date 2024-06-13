Extensive damage to the bulk carrier Tutor attacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea

In a statement, the Yemeni Houthi militiamen announced
to have struck in the Red Sea the bulk carrier Tutor
taken from
Aim from a drone boat and from the launch of drones and missiles
which caused serious damage to the ship. The incident is
has been confirmed by the US Central Command and the
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO):
U.S. Command announced that the attack on the Tutor
,
Liberian flag and Greek-owned and operated, it has
caused flooding and damage to the ship's engine room which -
the command specified - it had recently docked in Russia.
The UKMTO specified that the attack also caused a fire.