Faraone appointed Secretary General of the Port Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority
of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas unanimously ratified
the appointment of Acting Secretary General of the Institution to
Pasquale Faraone, manager of the Administrative Area, on a proposal
Chairman Andrea Agostinelli. Pharaoh succeeds Alexander
Guerri who, for reasons outside the institution, left the post
held since last January.
Thanking Guerri for the conspicuous work done, Agostinelli
explained the need to proceed with the choice of the new
Secretary-General through a swift and internal procedure in order to
ensure continuity in the operations of the PSA.