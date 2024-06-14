Offer by GIH to acquire the entire share capital of Global Ports Holding and implement the delisting of the company

Turkey's Global Investment Holdings (GIH), which, through its
a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Ports Holding B.V.,
owns approximately 59% of the terminal company's share capital
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH), which specialises in the management of
cruise terminal, today announced an offer to acquire the
the remaining capital of the company with the intention of implementing
subsequently the delisting of GPH, which is listed on the Stock Exchange
of London. The other major shareholder of Global Ports Holding
Plc is the London-based investment firm Centricus.
The offer, which will be submitted by Global Ports Holding
B.V., is based on a price of three dollars per share
compared to today's market opening price of 245
cents of a pound ($3.12) and compared to a price that
In the last year, it has fluctuated between 180 and 290 cents of
pound. The proposal allocates to the 76.4 million outstanding shares
of GPH valued at $229 million.
Specifying that GIH and Global Ports Holding B.V. are in
negotiations with possible financiers, the Turkish group specified
that Global Ports Holding B.V. must have to
submit the offer, even if based on a price lower than the
announced today, or notify by the same date of the waiver of the
advance it.
In the first three months of 2024, the port terminals managed by GPH
that fall within the scope of the company's consolidation (excluding
then the activities in La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore, Venice
and Vigo) recorded a traffic of 3.23 million cruise passengers,
with an increase of +30.4% over the same period of 2023, of which
2.15 million passengers at terminals in the Americas (+39.8%),
913,000 in terminals in the western Mediterranean and on the coast
Europe (+9.2%), 129,000 passengers in terminals in the
Central Mediterranean (+55.2%) and 38 thousand in those in the Mediterranean
Eastern (+90.6%).
In the first quarter of this year, the company's revenues were
amounted to $42.4 million (+6.8%) and Adjusted EBITDA was
Profit of €19.3 million (+43.0%).
Recall that two years ago GPH was the subject of a
project for the acquisition of the Mediterranean shipping group
Shipping Company That Ended Without Outcome
