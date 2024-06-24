UPS sells logistics company Coyote Logistics to RXO for more than $1 billion

The American logistics and express courier group UPS has signed
a binding agreement to sell the logistics company Coyote
Logistics to compatriot RXO, Inc., which specializes in
in the provision of transport solutions, a sector in which, with the
the acquisition of Coyote - RXO pointed out - the company of
Charlotte to become the third largest operator in the North
America. The sale will take place for $1.025 billion.
"RXO's acquisition of Coyote, which allows
a remarkable growth - underlined the CEO of
RXO, Drew Wilkerson - will immediately increase the range
of our brokerage activities, providing clients with
Increased capacity over a wider range of
Directions. With the acquisition, RXO will achieve significant
synergies by rapidly integrating Coyote's business into the
RXO and leveraging our state-of-the-art technology. The addition
of Coyote's customer base will diversify the mix
RXO and will increase the number of
customers who build more than a million dollars in business with
us."
Following the acquisition, which is expected to be brought to an end in the
by the end of this year, RXO will continue to
use UPS logistics solutions as part of a
The contract will be in force until January 2030.
In 2023, the assets sold by UPS to RXO generated
revenue of approximately $3.2 billion and an operating margin
gross of approximately $470 million.