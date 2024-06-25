Confitarma's Young Shipowners' Group launches the ItalianSeafarers website

Confitarma's Young Shipowners' Group has launched
the "ItalianSeafarers" initiative, an on-line tool
aimed at students not only from nautical institutes around the world
Italy, but to all school-age minors and
adolescents, who wish to learn more about the
numerous opportunities offered by companies and
ITS foundations that promote highly specialized training with
Free courses, funded at national and regional level.
"ItalianSeafarers", which has been active for a few months on the
LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok platforms, is now operational
also on the www.italianseafarers.it
website.
"The decision to officially inaugurate the site today -
explained Salvatore d'Amico, president of the Youth Group
Shipowners and the Education and Human Capital Technical Group of
Confitarma, referring to today's celebration of the "
Maritary's Day" - represents our will
to underline the strong importance of the figure of the seafarer'.
Announcing the new website, the Youth Group of the
shipowners' confederation has pointed out that there are thousands of
Positions on board merchant and passenger ships,
which lacks reference figures. Numerous research centres and
specialized companies - specified the youth representation
of Confitarma - estimate a reduction of between 5% and 9%
of ship's officers over the last two years at the
with a possible long-term impact on the whole of the
maritime sector, and the Sea Plan shows that in Italy, in the
Over the next five years, there will be a demand for more than 10,000
seafarers.
"Seafarers," d'Amico stressed, "are fundamental
for the efficiency of units, routes and structure
economic itself. Raising awareness of this sector therefore becomes
decisive, because the figures on board are often very
better trained, paid and protected than many others similar to
earth. And we need to push for accurate information on
this sector is a common topic, between professional choices or
of the study of the new generations".