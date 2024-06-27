Japan's MOL acquires a 25% stake in Tanzanian logistics company Alistair Group
The Dar es Salaam-based company has 1,000 employees and a fleet of 450 trucks
Tokyo
June 27, 2024
The Japanese shipping group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has
An agreement has been signed to buy 25% of the company's capital
Tanzanian logistics Alistair Group, which is present in eight
Southeast African nations and specialises in the
Road transport of copper, cobalt and other mineral resources
produced in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia towards
export ports. Alistair has about a thousand employees and a
Fleet of about 450 trucks.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher