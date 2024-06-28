Fincantieri will build a fourth NFS submarine for the Italian Navy

OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière
d'Armement), the International Organisation for the Cooperation of
Armaments, exercised the option for the construction of the fourth
new generation submarine related to the U212NFS (Near
Future Submarine) of the Italian Navy assigned to
Fincantieri. The unit is valued at approximately 500 million
including the related Integrated Logistic Support and In Service
Support. This signature also dissolves other options
that complete the maintenance support of the submarines already
contracted.
Fincantieri has announced that at the same time it is activated
An Important Engineering Change Proposal for Industrialization
in Italy, production and integration on board of all U212NFS of
an innovative lithium energy storage system (Lithium
Battery System) which will replace the traditional
lead currently in use. Such state-of-the-art technology will increase
the underwater autonomy of submarines.
"This project," said Pierroberto Folgiero,
Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri -
contributes to expanding our presence in the underwater domain,
a strategic area in which the fundamental challenges of the
geopolitical balances and technological innovation of the future.
In addition to the order for the construction of a new submarine of
latest generation, we have signed the agreement for the new Lithium
Battery System, which represents an absolute innovation in systems
underwater propulsion, testifying to Fincantieri's commitment and
of the Italian Navy for the development and
the industrialization of state-of-the-art underwater technologies
international'.