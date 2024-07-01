The Danish government has set up a working group to ensure that the domestic shipping industry continues to be a leader

The Danish Government has announced the establishment of a group of
work to ensure that Denmark continues to grow
as a maritime nation and to be at the forefront of this field
especially in view of the energy transition in
year in shipping. The new team will be led by
Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe, who from 2016 to 2022 was
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk,
and will be tasked with providing recommendations to the executive
on the way in which the government's "Det Blå" programme
Danmark" for the growth of the national maritime sector
continues to ensure national leadership in this sector
while seizing the many opportunities for growth
related to the energy transition of maritime transport.
Announcing the creation of the working group, the Minister
Minister of Industry, Enterprise and Finance, Morten Bødskov,
"Global crises have turned lives upside down,
of many Danish companies. Competition," he explained
has intensified and China and the US are doing their best
for the green transition of their industries, and the
Maritime is no exception. Denmark is a nation
maritime leader, with state-of-the-art companies presenting
innovative and eco-friendly solutions. But the new push for
resulting from the IMO climate agreement have
great potential for further development, and is
It is essential that Det Blå Danmark catches them now, otherwise
We are in danger of losing our leadership position and becoming
dependent on countries such as China. Therefore, we are setting up a
new growth team to create the best framework for
our maritime companies, so that Denmark can continue to
to have a green wind in my sails."
"Danish maritime transport is global," the
Chairman of the new working group - is facing a complete
green transition and this requires a huge amount of
of green fuels, and virtually all options are needed
energy efficiency. This - has
underlined Snabe - opens up great new opportunities for
export to Denmark and to Danish companies'.
The announcement of the creation of the new team was welcomed
with great satisfaction from Danske Rederier, the association of
Danish shipowners: "It's absolutely gratifying and right
- commented Anne H. Steffensen, Managing Director
of the organisation - that the government is setting up a team for the
growth in order to elevate Danish shipping to new heights.
We need to constantly evaluate where we can improve and ensure
framework conditions for Danish maritime companies to be
competitive on the world market. We can't afford to
rest on your laurels. Denmark must be at the forefront of the
the green transition of shipping and technologies
maritime'.
The shipowners' association recalled that the
Shipping is the largest exporting industry in the
nation, with a value of its exports that in 2023 reached
DKK 343 billion (€46 billion), or 18%
of Denmark's total exports.