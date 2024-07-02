The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission is keeping an eye on HMM

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission, which
is in charge of regulating the maritime transport system
announced yesterday that it had included the
South Korean HMM on the list of "controlled carriers",
i.e. ocean shipping carriers operating
between the U.S. and abroad and which are, or whose activities are,
are directly or indirectly controlled by governments
Foreign. Prior to the inclusion of the South Korean company, in
previously known as Hyundai Merchant Marine, the list of
controlled carriers included only China's COSCO Shipping Lines,
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), OOCL (Europe) Ltd. and Hede
(Hong Kong) International Shipping. With the latest revision of the
last February, which included Hede and
COSCO Shipping Lines (Europe) GmbH has been deleted as it is no longer
operating on scheduled routes with the United States.
The ocean carriers included in the list are subject to a
increased scrutiny by the FMC Committee. Among the
provisions that the Federal Maritime Commission may impose on
These controlled carriers there is a prohibition on enforcement
of freight, tariffs, surcharges, rules and regulations that the carrier does not have
fair and reasonable. In particular, that power
is aimed at preventing shipping companies, whose
decisions may be influenced by foreign governments or
access to non-market capital, can practice
lower than market rates, harming traffic and
competing companies.
Despite repeated and vain attempts to privatize HMM,
The capital of the South Korean shipping company is
still controlled by the state-owned Korea Ocean Business
Corporation (KOBC), which was established in 2018 to
support the liquidity of national shipping carriers and
holds 28.68% of the capital of HMM, and the state-owned bank for
the Korea Development Bank (KDB), which owns 29.20%.