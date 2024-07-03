OMT (Accelleron) acquires OMC2

The Italian O.M.T. - Officine Meccaniche Torino, acquired the
last year by the Swiss Accelleron
(
of 31
May
2023), has signed an agreement to buy O.M.C. 2
Diesel Spa, a company based in Cazzago San Martino (Brescia) founded in
1962 producing high-precision fuel injectors
Mainly for marine, stationary and railway engines. OMT has
OMC2, which has about 70 employees, has closed
the 2023 annual financial year with revenues of a few tens of millions
of dollars. In addition, the Rivoli-based company specified that
with the acquisition, all OMC2 employees will be retained.
Accelleron pointed out that the acquisition is part of the
strategy to strengthen the
fuel that will play a key role in the
decarbonisation of shipping and strengthens the role of MTO as a
leading supplier and innovator in the development of
injection for alternative fuels such as methanol, ammonia and
hydrogen for large marine engines and power generation systems.
energy. Accelleron recalled that last year the
Approximately 50% of ship orders included twin-engine
maintenance and the supply of spare parts.
"Accelleron's strategy," explained the administrator
delegate of the Swiss company, Daniel Bischofberger - is
focused on accelerating the decarbonisation of
shipping and energy industries. With the acquisition of OMC2
by UNWTO, we are strengthening the leading position of the OMT in the
fuel injection industry to become even more
important issues for our customers in their journey to
decarbonisation'.