Maersk Supply Service will be acquired by Norway's DOF Group

Maersk Supply Service, a service provider
to the offshore industry, which last year was
sold by the Danish shipping group A.P. Møller-Mærsk
to the parent company A.P. Møller Holding
(
of 20
March
2023), will be sold to Norway's DOF Group,
also active in the provision of maritime and diving services
to the offshore industry. Under the acquisition agreement, Maersk will
Supply Service is sold by Maersk Supply Service Holding A/S
(MSSH), a subsidiary of A.P. Møller Holding, to the company
newly established DOF Offshore Holding Denmark ApS in full
controlled by the DOF group. In addition, with the operation, MSSH will get
25% of DOF's share capital.
The transaction will be valued at more than €1.1 billion
Dollars. As a reminder, Maersk Supply Service has been sold
to A.P. Møller Holding for $685 million. The
The sale includes 22 vessels, including eight
CSV, 13 AHTS and a cable-laying vessel, and will increase the
The DOF fleet will grow to 65 vehicles
owned vessels.