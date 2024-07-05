Lineage buys the Abruzzo-based supplier of refrigerated warehouses Eurofrigor

The American real estate investment trust Lineage, Inc.,
specialized in the temperature-controlled warehouse segment,
acquired the Italian Eurofrigor, based in Controguerra in
Teramo, which manages a cold storage facility of over
24,000 square meters and offers services such as storage,
tunnel freezing and the complete management of customs and VAT, as well as
to other value-added services. Currently, the plant is
able to manage a diversified product mix, composed of
mainly from fish, proteins and vegetables.
Lineage entered the Italian market in 2021 with
the acquisition of the Emilian operator of three temperature warehouses
Kantaro subsidiary which was sold by Interporto Rivalta
Scrivia. "The integration of Eurofrigor into the Lineage network -
underlined Harld Peters, President of Lineage for Europe,
commenting on the new acquisition - not only expands our
presence in Italy, but also strengthens our capabilities and
our service offering throughout Europe. The strategic location is
in line with our vision to innovate the way the world
preserves and protects the quality of food".
Currently, Lineage's network consists of over 480
structures totaling more than 84.1 million square meters and
3.0 billion cubic metres of capacity in Northern countries
America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.