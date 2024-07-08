Germany's Rhenus has acquired 15% of French company C Chez Vous

The German logistics group Rhenus has acquired 15% of the
French C Chez Vous, national logistics service provider
Specialized in the delivery of goods weighing more than 30
kilograms that handles 1.4 million shipments annually
serving six nations and has 400 pick-up points. The fee is
was sold by Geopost of the French group La Poste, which now
holds 80% of the capital.
With this operation, Rhenus enters the
French home delivery market. "The entry into the
French home delivery market - explained Stephan
Peters, member of the board of directors of the German group -
represents for Rhenus a step consistent with our strategy of
expansion in Europe. In France there are almost 70 million
potential recipients: together with C Chez Vous, we aim to seize
this opportunity. We are also pursuing the goal of
develop a standardised European product for deliveries to
domicile: thanks to a clear product definition,
standardized interfaces and availability, we will be able to
Serve our growing number of customers even better
European Championships".
"Like Rhenus - said the CEO of
C Chez Vous, Fabien Jazmati - C Chez Vous is specialized
in the delivery of heavy and bulky goods. With Rhenus we have
acquired a strong partner, which already has a European and
can strengthen our positioning in terms of
service orientation, commitment to quality and
sustainability".