In May, the decline in ship traffic in the Suez Canal was accentuated

Last May, the decline in the
maritime traffic in the Suez Canal in place since the end of 2023
when the attacks carried out by Yemeni militiamen began
Houthis against ships transiting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
In May 2024, the Egyptian canal was crossed
by 1,111 ships, with a decrease of -53.6% on the
May last year, of which 451 tankers (-41.5%) and 660
other types of ships (-59.4%). The net SCNT tonnage of ships
passed through the canal last May amounted to 44.9
million tonnes (-68.6%) and transit fees paid by the
ships totaled £15.9 billion globally
($331 million), down -45.6% on the previous year,
May 2023.
In the first five months of 2024, the Suez Canal recorded the
transits of 5,832 ships, with a decrease of -47.0% on the
corresponding period last year, of which 2,099 tankers
(-41.5%) and 3,733 ships of other types (-49.6%). Tonnage
net SCNT of ships transited was 239.0
million tonnes (-62.8%) and the value of transit rights was
70.8 billion EGP (-44.9%).