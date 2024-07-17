Marsa Maroc will operate two terminals in the Beninese port of Cotonou

The Moroccan port group Marsa Maroc has
awarded the tender for the management of terminals 1 and 5 of the port of
Cotonou, nel Benin. The company specified that the
international selection was made by Bénin
Manutentions S.A., a new company owned by the State of
Benin through the Caisse de Dépôt et des
Consignations du Bénin and Beninese private investors, who
It was created to carry out port operations at Terminal 1
and 5 of the port.
Marsa Maroc explained that he will soon enter into a contract with Benin
Manutentions a delegated terminal management contract and,
as part of this partnership, Bénin Manutentions will be
supported by Marsa Maroc for the start-up and management of the activities
of the two terminals. In addition, Marsa Maroc, thanks to its relations with
major international shipping companies, will support
the positioning of Bénin Manutentions as an operator
efficient capable of developing logistics corridors in the
region.