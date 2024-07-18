In the first half of 2024, container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles grew by +14.4%

In the first half of 2024, container traffic in the port
of Los Angeles was 4.73 million TEUs, with a
increase of +14.4% over the same period last year, which
is generated mainly in the first three months of 2024 when
a year-on-year increase of +29.6% was recorded, while
in the following quarter, growth slowed down as
was +2.2%.
In the first six months of this year, moreover, unlike
of the other main Californian port of Long Beach where this
The flow of containers has marked a decline, in Los Angeles, the largest
half-yearly increase was marked by full containers
at embarkation which amounted to 785 thousand TEUs (+35.1%). In sensitive
Full containers on landing also increased with 2.47 million TEUs
(+15.8%), while the growth of
empty containers totaled 1.48 million TEUs (+3.7%).
In the second quarter of 2024 alone, of the 2.35 million TEUs
handled overall, the full containers at unloading are
1.24 million TEUs (+4.1%), those full at embarkation 381 thousand
TEUs (+28.0% and empty containers 733 thousand TEUs (-10.0%).