Cargo traffic in the port of Marseille-Fos was stable in the first half of the year

The Port Authority of Marseille-Fos has announced that in the
In the first half of 2024, the French port handled 34.8
million tonnes of goods, a volume similar to that of
totaled in the first half of last year according to the
official statistics released by the Ministry of Transition
and cohesion of the territories. With about 10 million
tonnes The general cargo sector has seen growth
by +14%, offsetting the decline in dry bulk cargo. In the sector alone
of containers - specified the port authority - the traffic is
was equal to 719 thousand TEUs, with an increase of +7% on the first six
months of 2023. The authority explained that this increase is
attributable to various factors and, in particular, to the arrival in the
French stopover of transhipment ports previously operated in
Moroccan port of Tanger Med and in the Spanish port of Algeciras.
In the liquid bulk sector, traffic remained
stable having amounted to 21.6 million tons. The volume of
crude oil fell by -5% to 9.8 million
of tonnes, while imports of petroleum products
increased by +10% to 5.5 million tonnes and a
increase of +9% was also marked by petroleum gas
liquefied with 1.03 million tons.
According to the figures communicated by the French body, it appears that the
Dry bulk traffic stood at less than 3.2 million
of tons, with a decrease of about -30% on the first half of the year
last year. The Port Authority has announced that in this
sector the traffic of agri-food bulk has grown by
+26% to 190 thousand tons thanks to the significant demand from
from the nations of the Mediterranean.
In the passenger segment, total traffic was
1.57 million people (+2%), with a traffic
increased by +3% to 1.06 million passengers.
Based on data released by the French port authority,
it follows that the traffic of goods in the second quarter of the
2024 amounted to over 18 million tons, with a
decrease of -5% on the same period of last year and with
decreases in liquid (-7%) and solid (-40%) bulk volumes
partially offset by the significant increase (+17%) in goods
Various.