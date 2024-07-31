Under the multiannual programme "FREMM" aimed at the renewal of the Italian Navy's fleet through the realization of next-generation frigates, Horizon Naval Systems (OSN), a joint venture that was attended by Fincantieri and Leonardo with shares of 51% and 49%, respectively, signed with OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d' Armement) a contract worth around 1.5 billion euros for the construction of two new FREMM frigates in version "Evolution", named "FREMM Evo".
The two new units will be built at the integrated construction site of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano di Fincantieri, with the first "FREMM Evo" in delivery in 2029 and the second in 2030.
In the next few weeks, OSN will conclude sub-supply contracts with Fincantieri and Leonardo, which will have a value of around 690 million euros and about 415 million euros, respectively.