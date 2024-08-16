In the first half of 2024, Hutchison Ports' terminals handled 42.3 million containers (+7%)

In the first half of 2024, the port terminals of the network
of the terminal operator Hutchison Port Holdings (Hutchison
Ports) of the Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings group have
handled container traffic of 42.3 million TEUs,
with an increase of +7% over the first half of last year
year. The only terminals of the Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH
Trusts) handled 10.4 million TEUs (+4%)
(
of 24
July
2024), while the other terminals of Hutchison Ports in
China and Hong Kong handled 6.5 million TEUs (+2%),
Port terminals in Europe handled 8.2 million TEUs
(+5%) and terminals in Asia, Australia and other regions 17.2
million TEUs (+14%).
In the first half of this year, Hutchison Ports
recorded revenues of HK$21.6 billion (HK$2.8 billion)
billion US dollars), with an increase of +9%. EBITDA is
amounted to over €7.9 billion (+22%) and EBIT to €5.8 billion
Hong Kong dollars (+33%).
Meanwhile, last month the port of Hong Kong handled a
container traffic of 1.13 million TEUs, with a decrease of
-6.8%b on July 2023. In the first seven months of 2024, traffic
overall in the Chinese port of call was 7.88
million TEUs, down -5.5% on the period
January-July last year.