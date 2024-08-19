PIL orders Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to build five 13,000 TEU dual-fuel containerships

The company Pacific International Lines (PIL) of Singapore has
ordered from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding the
construction of five 13,000 TEU dual-fuel container ships that
can be powered by liquefied natural gas and fuel oil at
low sulfur content. The new ships will be taken delivery at
starting from the end of 2026. The new GDP order
is part of the strategy for strengthening and decarbonising the
Singaporean company's fleet already in place with the order
for the construction of four dual-fuel LNG ships of 8,200 TEUs emitted
against the Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and
with the order for the construction of four dual-fuel LNG ships from
14,000 TEUs under construction at the Chinese shipyard
Jiangnan Shipyard
(
of 4
March
and 5
July
2022).