Singamas recorded significant growth in half-year dry container sales

In the first half of 2024, China's Singamas Container
Holdings Ltd. reported revenues of $242.9 million,
with an increase of +30.2% compared to the first half of last year,
of which €228.7 million (+30.2%) generated by the sole activity of
production and rental of intermodal containers. Particularly
Consistent growth was in the turnover produced by the
only dry cargo container segment that is
amounted to $165.3 million (+84.9%), in which - returned
Known today the company - the sale of containers is
was equal to 93 thousand TEUs (+90%), while the turnover produced by the
container tank sector fell by -71.0% to 10.3
million and that of the special container segment is
increased by -1.1% to 50.2 million. Revenues from activities
The company's logistics revenues amounted to $14.1 million
(+3,3%). The first half of this year has been archived
with a net profit of €17.2 million (+48.6%).
Singamas announced that in the first half of 2024, the
Average sales price of 20' container for dry cargo is
was equal to 1,918 dollars (-7.7%).