La Spezia is proposed as the headquarters of the Giuseppe Garibaldi transformed into a museum ship

The associations of shipping agents, freight forwarders and
Customs analysts of La Spezia ask that the Ligurian city be the
to accommodate the aircraft carrier cruiser Giuseppe Garibaldi
close to disarmament, which would be converted into a museum ship
having been the flagship of the Italian fleet for over
thirty years. The secretary general of the associations, Salvatore
Avena, recalled that "La Spezia is a city
linked to the Navy and has contributed significantly to the
to its history, with the Arsenal, with the Naval Base, with Fincantieri
Muggiano and the other defense industries, home for decades to the
military service and training, preparing and providing
professionalism and skills that have been and are the
structure of civil and military work. For his part - he
added - the city has built and developed an undeniable
cultural and tourist vocation linked to the sea and seafaring,
a vocation that is also expressed by cultivating a tradition of events and
of events throughout the gulf for which it is
search for a symbol that interprets and unifies its many souls".
Referring to the candidacies to host the ship, Avena said
highlighted how "unexpectedly no one has included, in the
confrontation provoked by Genoa and contested by Taranto, the
candidacy of La Spezia, still enthusiastic for having hosted, here
on the Garibaldi, with a wide echo and enormous success, the
performance of Puccini's opera Madama Butterfly.
Unexpectedly because La Spezia really has all the cards in
rule to host the ship Garibaldi as a floating museum
and formidable pole of attraction. Which would also be the right,
well-deserved and worthy completion of a network structured together with the
historic basins of the Arsenal and the Naval Technical Museum".