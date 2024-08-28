The downward trend in MPC Container Ships' economic results continues

In the second quarter of this year, the
worsening, the downward trend in the economic results of the
Norwegian MPC Container Ships which owns a
fleet that as of 30 June last consisted of 55 container carriers
rental posts that have a total hold capacity
equal to almost 120 thousand TEUs. These are ships of the capacity
unit between 1,200 and 5,500 TEUs, container carrier feeder for
which the company sees excellent prospects given that orders
shipyards for new buildings focus on
mainly on larger ships and the
feeder is increasingly made up of container ships of
high age. MPC Container Ships highlighted that
Currently, the order book of new ships provides for the construction of 236
container carriers with a capacity of between 1,000 and 8,000 TEUs
in front of a fleet in service of this range of capacity
which is made up of 899 ships that are at least 20 years old.
If Norwegian society said today
satisfied with the financial results of the second quarter of 2024,
however, revenues fell by -32.7% in the period
on the same period last year, having amounted to 130.9
million dollars. EBITDA and EBIT values marked
decreases of -40.9% and -35.% respectively, having been 84.4
million and 66.9 million dollars. Net profit totaled 64.8
million (-36.1%).
In the first half of this year, revenues stood at
$278.4 million, down -25.6% on the first
mid-2023. EBITDA was €180.5 million
(-36.5%), EBIT of €145.3 million (-35.6%) and net profit of €141.3 million
million dollars (-36.1%).