Medlog (MSC) has bought the British logistics company Maritime Transport

Medlog, the intermodal logistics and transport company
of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) shipping group, has
bought the British logistics company Maritime Transport Ltd. which
offers integrated road and rail transport solutions. The
company, based in Felixstowe, has started operating in the
2001 and currently has 3,000 employees and is present in 41
locations across the UK. Following the acquisition
the management of Maritime Transport will be maintained by the current
company leadership led by John Williams and the company will operate
under the Maritime brand.
Commenting on the effects of the acquisition, the Chairman of
Maritime, John Williams, explained that the operation guarantees "a
lasting future for society as part of an organisation
independent global logistics can provide continuous
investments to support us in our exciting plans to
develop the company for the benefit of all our stakeholders".